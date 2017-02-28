Australian arrested for helping ISIS develop long-range missile technology

(CNN) An Australian man has been charged with allegedly helping ISIS to develop "high-tech" missile capabilities.

The 42-year-old was taken into custody in the small rural New South Wales town of Young by the Australian Federal Police.

In a statement, the Australian Federal Police said the man had been researching and designing both a laser warning system to detect incoming Syrian and Iraqi munitions and long-range guided missiles for the terrorist group.

.@TurnbullMalcolm says 'the arrest is another reminder of the enduring threat we face from Islamist terrorism' MORE: https://t.co/xkIghmSizc pic.twitter.com/mxlczibm0B — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) February 28, 2017

He's facing three charges which, if he's found guilty, carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters Tuesday the arrest highlighted that support for ISIS wasn't limited to Australia's major cities.

Read More