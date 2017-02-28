Breaking News

At least 11 people injured in Rio Carnival float collapse

By Mariano Castillo, CNN

Updated 4:56 AM ET, Tue February 28, 2017

The float of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school collapses during the second night of Rio&#39;s Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 28, 2017.
Story highlights

  • This is the second accident during the two-day carnival parade
  • On Sunday, at least 20 people were injured when a float crashed into a fence

(CNN)A float in Rio de Janeiro's Carnival parade partially collapsed with dancers on board, injuring several people early Tuesday.

Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Health Secretariat said at least 11 were injured. Nine people were transported to hospitals, Brazilian media reported.
Firefighters assist after a collapse on a float during Rio&#39;s Carnival at the Sambadrome on February 28, 2017.
The two-tier float was part of the lineup of the Unidos de Tijuca samba school's parade. This year's theme was inspired by American jazz culture.
    This is the second accident registered during Rio de Janeiro's two-day carnival parade. On Sunday, at least 20 people were injured when a float from another samba school crashed into a fence.