Jurors in Cosby trial to come from outside suburban Philly court

Story highlights Change of venue has been denied in the case

Cosby's attorneys argued unsuccessfully that the star wouldn't get a fair trial in the Philadelphia area

Norristown, Pennsylvania (CNN) Bill Cosby's criminal sexual assault trial will stay in Montgomery County Court outside Philadelphia, but the jurors will come from another Pennsylvania county, a judge ruled Monday.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill granted a defense motion ordering that jurors will come from another county for the trial, but denied the request for change of venue, or where the case will be tried.

The first trial date remains June 5, but jury selection could happen before then. It has not been decided where the jurors will come from. The State Supreme Court will pick that location.

The commonwealth and the defense both agreed that jurors should come from outside Montgomery County. In his order, the judge said the jurors will be sequestered.

At a hearing Monday, attorneys with the defense said they wanted the venue changed, citing concerns that media reporting has been unfair and stressing that Cosby would not be able to get a fair trial.

