Bar patron charged in shootings of 2 Indian men appears in court

Story highlights Adam Purinton faces murder and attempted murder charges

FBI is investigating whether the shooting was motivated by bias

(CNN) The man accused of shooting two technology workers from India and another man at a bar in Kansas last week had his first court appearance on Monday in a high-profile case that is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Adam Purinton, 51, faces one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted first-degree murder in last Wednesday's shooting in Olathe that killed one person and injured two others.

The incident has raised worries among Indians and other communities about possible violence against foreign workers in the United States.

A motive has not yet been established, and the FBI is looking into the case to determine whether the shootings would be considered federal hate crimes.

Appearing in court via video conference, Purinton looked haggard and was soft-spoken. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney, and his bond remains set at $2 million. His next court date is March 9.