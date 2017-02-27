New threats to US Jewish centers

Story highlights This is the fifth wave of bomb threats against JCCs, group says

Over the weekend, a second Jewish cemetery was vandalized

(CNN) More bomb threats have been called into Jewish community centers and day schools in at least 12 states, according to statements from the Anti-Defamation League and JCCA.

Many affected institutions were declared clear and have returned to regular operations. Monday's threats targeted JCCs in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director for the Anti-Defamation League, says the number of threats could increase.

"We have knowledge of 16 threats have been called into JCCs and Jewish Day schools across the country today. We believe the number is actually more, but it is a developing situation." Grenblatt said in a statement. "There is a high level of anxiety in Jewish communities across the country."

This is the fifth wave of bomb threats targeting JCCs across the US and Canada since the beginning of 2017, according to the ADL. A number of JCCs have received multiple threats.

