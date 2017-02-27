3 dead in California plane crash

Story highlights The plane crashed in Riverside, California, while en route to San Jose

Fire chief says three people died in the crash and two were injured

(CNN) Three people were killed and two injured Monday when a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Riverside, California, said the city's Fire Chief Michael Moore.

Previously, he had said that four people had died when the plane crashed near Riverside Municipal Airport. After further investigation, Moore announced late Monday in a news conference that the death toll was now three.

A Cessna 310 crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside Municipal Airport, according to Ian Gregor, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman. It had departed from Riverside en route to San Jose.

The plane had five people on board, and split apart when it hit two Riverside homes, Moore said.

There were no victims on the ground or inside the homes, the fire chief said. But he added that they would do a secondary check Tuesday morning.

Read More