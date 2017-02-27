Breaking News

Small plane crashes into homes in California

By Sonya Hamasaki and Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 10:09 PM ET, Mon February 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Officials are on the scene of a small plane crash in Riverside, California.
Officials are on the scene of a small plane crash in Riverside, California.

Story highlights

  • The plane crashed in Riverside, California, while en route to San Jose
  • It was not immediately known whether anyone was killed or injured

(CNN)A small plane crashed into two homes Monday in Riverside, California, authorities said.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was killed or injured.
The Cessna 310 crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside Municipal Airport, according to Ian Gregor, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman. It had departed from Riverside en route to San Jose.
    The crash occurred around 4:41 p.m. PT (7:41 p.m. ET) on Central and Streeter avenues, Lt. Charles Payne of the Riverside City Police Department said. Payne said passengers were removed from the plane. Adjacent homes have been evacuated, authorities said.
    "I heard an explosion, witnessed a large plume of smoke coming from the scene and rushed over," Chloe Hirohata, who lives nearby, told CNN in an email.
    Read More
    She added: "I did not know the people that lived in the house, sadly."

    Plane crash near my place!

    A post shared by Marc Vargas (@paintballshootermarc) on

    Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
    Riverside is located about 54 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

    CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.