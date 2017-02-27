Breaking News

Oscars mix politics, silliness and shocking twist ending

By Brian Lowry, CNN

Updated 1:13 AM ET, Mon February 27, 2017

The cast and crew of "Moonlight" accept the best picture Oscar during the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26. The winner was initially announced as "La La Land" by presenter Faye Dunaway, but moments later it was revealed that there was a mistake and "Moonlight" had actually won.
"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the winner card to the audience, proving that "Moonlight" had indeed won. Presenter Warren Beatty, seen behind Horowitz, told the crowd that he was given the wrong envelope.
Emma Stone accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in "La La Land."
Casey Affleck won best actor for his role in "Manchester by the Sea."
Damien Chazelle became the youngest person ever to win a best director Oscar. The 32-year-old won for "La La Land," which won six awards on the night.
"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins, left, and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney accept the Oscar for best adapted screenplay. The film was based on McCraney's play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue."
Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon present the Oscar for best original screenplay. That award went to Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea."
Sara Bareilles sings during the "In Memoriam" tribute.
From left, songwriters Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Justin Hurwitz accept the Oscar for best original song ("City of Stars" from the movie "La La Land").
John Legend performed "City of Stars" on stage.
Host Jimmy Kimmel tweets US President Donald Trump during the show: "Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?"
Linus Sandgren accepts the best cinematography Oscar for his work on "La La Land."
Javier Bardem kisses Meryl Streep's hand as they present an award.
Producer Joanna Natasegara and director Orlando von Einsiedel accept the Oscar for best documentary (short subject). "The White Helmets" is about volunteer rescue workers in Syria.
Seth Rogen, left, and Michael J. Fox were on stage together to present an award. Before that, Rogen paid homage to Fox and the '80s film "Back to the Future," which Rogen said inspired him.
Alan Barillaro, left, and Marc Sondheimer accept the Oscar for best animated short film ("Piper").
During the show, a tour group was brought into the Kodak Theater as a surprise.
Some of the people on the tour interacted with actors near the front, including Denzel Washington.
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel was hosting the show for the first time.
Actor Jackie Chan received an honorary Academy Award, as did film editor Anne V. Coates, casting director Lynn Stalmaster and filmmaker Frederick Wiseman.
Sting plays the guitar during a performance of "The Empty Chair," a song from "Jim: The James Foley Story."
On behalf of Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, Anousheh Ansari accepts the Oscar for best foreign language film ("The Salesman"). Farhadi boycotted the Oscars because of an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump. That order, which temporarily suspended the admission of refugees and barred entry to the United States from Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries, was blocked by a federal judge earlier this month.
Charlize Theron, left, and Shirley MacLaine walk on stage to present an award. Theron said MacLaine inspired her to get into acting.
Viola Davis accepts the best supporting actress Oscar. Davis won for her role in "Fences," a Denzel Washington movie based on August Wilson's play.
Director Ezra Edelman delivers a speech next to producer Caroline Waterlow after "O.J.: Made In America" won the Oscar for best documentary feature. "O.J.: Made In America" was a five-part miniseries that explored the life of former football star O.J. Simpson.
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs before 16-year-old Auli'i Cravalho took the stage for "How Far I'll Go." Miranda wrote the song for the animated film "Moana."
Cravalho sings "How Far I'll Go," which was nominated for best original song.
Former NASA physicist and mathematician Katherine Johnson, third from left, appears on stage with some of the leading ladies of "Hidden Figures": Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer. "Hidden Figures" is a true story about the unsung African-American women whose math and engineering smarts helped power the US space program in the 1960s.
Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman present the awards for costume design as well as makeup and hairstyling.
Mahershala Ali accepts the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in "Moonlight."
Meryl Streep, seen here in the audience, was nominated for her role in "Florence Foster Jenkins." She has a record 20 Oscar nominations.
Justin Timberlake opened the show by singing his hit "Can't Stop The Feeling." It was one of the nominees for best original song.
Timberlake performs on stage.
(CNN)For an Oscars expected to be awash in politics, an upset finish felt somewhat appropriate. Yet the bizarre mix-up that capped off the Academy Awards -- with "La La Land" being announced as best picture, before it was revealed that "Moonlight" actually won -- was one for the ages.

Historians will chew over the snafu, as well as how all the conventional wisdom about "La La Land's" march to victory turned out to be wrong. If President Trump wanted to claim a small victory from an evening that saw plenty of jokes at his expense, it's another jarring reminder that agreed-upon media narratives don't always pan out as planned.
Those anticipating a sweeping tide of political speeches needn't have worried, at least for the first 90 minutes or so. After that, the centerpiece of an awards season punctuated by politics repeatedly addressed the current moment, albeit mostly in sporadic flashes.
Part of that had to do with the evening's structure, as well as its host, Jimmy Kimmel. ABC was playing it safe and promoting its own late-night star, but in hindsight, Kimmel proved a helpful choice given the polarized climate. He brought a light touch to his satire -- acknowledging partisan division and poking at Trump without seeming mean-spirited -- and an overall silliness to the proceedings.
    That peaked and was indeed encapsulated by a clever stunt that -- like the show itself, almost inevitably -- dragged on too long, as the producers surprised a group of tourists, bringing them into the theater to rub elbows with the stars.
    Kimmel's most amusing gag might have been the tribute in his opening monologue to Meryl Streep, who Trump dubbed "overrated" after her Golden Globes speech. Kimmel had Streep rise for a standing ovation, recognizing the 20 nominations she has amassed by "phoning it in" over the years.
    Beyond that, the Academy Awards provided the usual mixed bag, yielding several fun and emotional moments -- much of which is likely to be erased in people's memories by the peculiar finish.
    Notably, the awards frequently celebrated the increasingly global nature of entertainment, and stars from outside the U.S. delivered some of the most pointed political rejoinders.
    The highlight was Iran's "The Salesman" winning foreign-language film, despite (or perhaps in part because of) the decision by its director, Asghar Farhadi, to boycott the awards as a protest against the Trump administration's travel ban. In a statement read during the telecast, he called the policy "inhumane."
    Gael Garcia Bernal deviated from his presenting duties to decry Trump's plans to build a wall along the U.S.' southern border, saying that as a Mexican, "I am against any kind of wall that wants to separate us."
    Similarly, Mark Rylance offered an understated comment about the need for "opposing without hatred." For his part, Kimmel wryly noted that the show was being watched in the U.S., as well as "more than 225 countries that now hate us."
    It was not, as some might have expected, the denunciation of Trump that has occurred in other showcases. Yet in their totality the acceptance speeches reflected Hollywood's progressive tilt. Even the makers of the animated "Zootopia" pointed to its message being a plea for tolerance over "fear of the other."
    The second half saw "La La Land" gradually begin piling up wins in its presumptive march toward best picture, which only made the final twist more shocking. Until then, most major categories had largely followed the script.
    Like most Academy Awards, this one sought to celebrate the industry's past while embracing its present. Bringing younger stars together with older ones who had inspired them, and teeing up acting categories with montages of past winners, reinforced that aspect.
    Although the producers had talked about rigidly imposing time constraints, the night dragged on, running well over 3 ½ hours. Given that, it would have been advisable to devote less time to the most overdone gag, Kimmel's faux feud with Matt Damon, and skip an Oscar edition of his late-night feature "Mean tweets."
    The memorable moments ranged from an appearance by 98-year-old Katherine Johnson -- the NASA scientist whose story is at the heart of the movie "Hidden Figures" -- to 16-year-old Auli'i Cravalho letting out a sigh after belting out the nominated song from "Moana."
    As is so often the case with the Oscars, it was that sort of evening -- with a step back for every step forward -- all leading up to one giant pratfall.
    Kimmel kept Trump in the conversation throughout the evening, which included joking about him criticizing the show, tweeting, "Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?"
    Whether or not the president actually tuned in, the awards contained enough highs to be worth staying up late, if only to see the latest ending that, in its details, nobody could have predicted.