(CNN) His side's surprise tactics caused anger and confusion throughout the rugby world, sparking chaos on the pitch and heated debate off it.

But Italy head coach Conor O'Shea says his team did "nothing wrong" during its Six Nations clash against England after employing strategies that effectively removed an integral element of the game.

"We've looked at other games and we looked at what had been done in the past, and we decided we were going to go for broke to get the ball back and win," O'Shea told CNN's World Sport show on Monday.

"We just played to the law. We're different and people like different, otherwise we wouldn't be here to talk about the England vs. Italy game at Twickenham."

The controversy started when Italian players deliberately avoided competing for the ball after making a tackle, meaning rucks were not formed. This meant there was no offside line, so the blue shirts of the Azzurri could stand among the opposition backline and prevent the ball being passed.