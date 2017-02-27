What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos
A German bobsled team, piloted by Francesco Friedrich, competes at the World Championships in Konigssee, Germany, on Sunday, February 26. It tied for gold with another German team.
Horses race at the Meydan track in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, February 23.
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch celebrates after winning the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26. It was the first Daytona 500 victory for Busch, a veteran driver who won the Cup Series title in 2004.
Pro golfer Luke Donald is chased by an Egyptian goose during the second round of the Honda Classic on Friday, February 24. Egyptian geese are common at the PGA National golf course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Jacqueline Lolling, a German skeleton racer, speeds down the track during the World Championships in Konigssee, Germany, on Saturday, February 25. The 22-year-old finished in first to become the sport's youngest-ever female world champion.
Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett tries to evade Seton Hall defenders during a Big East basketball game in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, February 22.
Young wakeboarder Jett Ellis competes in the 10-14 age group during a state competition in Sydney on Sunday, February 26.
Players collide during an Australian Football League match between the Richmond Tigers and the Adelaide Crows on Friday, February 24.
American cross-country skier Jessica Diggins edges Sweden's Stina Nilsson for third place during a team event at the World Championships on Sunday, February 26.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney lifts the EFL Cup after a 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday, February 26. The annual competition involves the 92 clubs in England's soccer pyramid.
Thomaz Bellucci celebrates after he defeated top-seeded Kei Nishikori at the Rio Open in Brazil on Tuesday, February 21.
Texas' Jurickson Profar slides past Kansas City catcher Cam Gallagher during a spring-training game in Surprise, Arizona, on Sunday, February 26.
Colorado goalie Jeremy Smith makes a save on Buffalo's Brian Gionta during an NHL game in Denver on Saturday, February 25. Smith earned the first win of his career as the Avalanche defeated the Sabres 5-3.
Golden State's Stephen Curry drives past Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin during an NBA game in Oakland, California, on Thursday, February 23.
Paddy Brennan and his horse, Global Stage, fall at the last obstacle during a race in Warwick, England, on Friday, February 24.
Gymnasts practice at a World Cup event in Melbourne on Tuesday, February 21.
The Brisbane Lions celebrate Jordan Membrey's goal during an Australian Football League match against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, February 25. Brisbane won by 34 points.
Judges watch Italian ski jumper Alessandro Pittin during the World Championships in Lahti, Finland, on Sunday, February 26.
Japan's Yusuke Morozumi throws the stone during the curling final of the Asian Winter Games on Friday, February 24. China won the final 11-4.
South Korean skier Kim Hyeon-tae celebrates after his second-place slalom finish at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday, February 25.
Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele performs an overhead kick during a German league match against Freiburg on Saturday, February 25.
Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo eludes Utah defenders during an NBA game in Milwaukee on Friday, February 24.
NASCAR driver Matt Crafton goes airborne during a wreck in the Truck Series race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, February 24. The vehicle landed on its wheels and Crafton was unhurt.
Ohio State guard Asia Doss drives to the basket during a Big Ten game at Rutgers on Sunday, February 26.
Lee Yong-dae plays a shot during a badminton match in Surabaya, Indonesia, on Sunday, February 26.
Slovenian skier Ilka Stuhec makes a turn during a World Cup super-G race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Saturday, February 25. She finished in first place.
Los Angeles center Trevor Lewis falls as he tries to pass the puck during an NHL game against Boston on Thursday, February 23.
Lizzie Welborn swims during an Ironman triathlon in Sydney on Friday, February 24.
Roger Federer plays a forehand Monday, February 27, during a match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Australia's Steve O'Keefe celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during a cricket match in Pune, India, on Saturday, February 25.
Boston College's Kailey Edwards is hit in the face by Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale as she grabs a pass in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, February 23.
Jonathan Rea leads the pack during a Superbike race in Phillip Island, Australia, on Sunday, February 26.
Hawthorn's Liam Shiels tackles North Melbourne's Lindsay Thomas during an Australian Football League match on Sunday, February 26.
Timea Babos returns a shot during the Hungarian Open on Wednesday, February 22. She went on to win the tournament.
