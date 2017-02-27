Trump Tower climber pleads guilty

New York (CNN) The Trump Tower climber agrees -- his August scale up to the 21st floor of the Manhattan skyscraper was reckless.

Stephen Rogata, whose suction-cup stunt punctuated an already unusual presidential campaign, pleaded guilty on Monday to reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, according to a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney's office.

As part of the deal, Rogata, 20, must complete mental health treatment and show enrollment in school or full-time employment for a year, the spokesman said.

He will not see jail time unless he violates the conditions of the plea, or is again arrested. If that happens, he could face a year behind bars on the reckless endangerment charge. If the conditions of the agreement are met, that charge, a misdemeanor, could be withdrawn, his attorney said.

"I think he's very pleased with the prospect that this could be resolved without his having a criminal record," said Paul Shechtman, the attorney.

