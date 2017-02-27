Story highlights Abbas urges two-state solution

Warns against US embassy in Jerusalem

Jerusalem (CNN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed his commitment to a two-state solution and emphasized his willingness to work with US President Donald Trump to achieve peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

Speaking at the opening of the United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva Monday, Abbas called for a "Palestine and Israel, living side by side on the pre-1967 borders in peace and security."

In his speech, in which he claimed a two-state solution could bring peace to the region, he added: "The creation of the state of Palestine will undermine the driving force of terror and extremism, and we are a part of the international system combating terrorism."

Abbas also used his speech to reiterate his opposition to Trump's campaign promise to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem -- a promise which has since been walked back by the new administration -- as well as the building of new settlement construction.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the UN, responded by warning that "speeches and actions against Israel in the international arena will not help and the only means to achieve a solution is through direct negotiations with Israel."