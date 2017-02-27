Trump to propose $54 billion in cuts to 'most federal agencies'

Story highlights "This budget will be a public safety and national security budget," Trump said

Few details were provided on how the cuts will be made

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will look to increase defense and security spending by $54 billion and cut roughly the same amount from non-defense programs, the White House said Monday.

"This budget will be a public safety and national security budget," Trump said at a bipartisan gathering of US governors at the White House Monday, vowing substantial increases in defense, law enforcement and infrastructure spending.

The majority of "lower priority programs and most federal agencies" will see a reduction in their budget as a result of the proposal, according to an official at the Office of Management and Budget speaking with reporters on background.

The official said those cuts will come through "unauthorized programs" and places "where there is duplication, where consolidation needs to occur."

Few details were provided on how the cuts will be made, but a Trump administration official told CNN that all $54 million will be cut in fiscal year 2018. Multiple officials have also made clear over the last 48 hours that the Environmental Protection Agency and foreign aid will be cut significantly under the new plan.

