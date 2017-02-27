Pentagon sends ISIS options to White House

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon has sent the White House the expected preliminary options for accelerating the fight against ISIS that President Donald Trump ordered 30 days ago, according to a US official.

The options include military, diplomatic and financial measures. The same official said the "principals committee" of top administration officials will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the way ahead in the fight against ISIS.

It is not known if Trump will attend today's meeting, the official said.

Developing story - more to come