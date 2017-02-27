Freedom Caucus chair would vote against draft Obamacare repeal bill

Story highlights The North Carolina Republican finds refundable tax credits in the bill unacceptable

Meadows said plenty of other lawmakers in the Freedom Caucus share his concerns

Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told CNN on Monday that he will vote against a draft of the GOP Obamacare repeal bill that was leaked last week.

The comments come as top House Republicans are preparing to unveil legislation to repeal major portions of the Affordable Care Act and could become a serious roadblock to the party's increasingly complicated efforts to dismantle the law.

Meadows said what is unacceptable to him are the refundable tax credits included in the draft of the bill. Those tax credits, the North Carolina congressman said, are nothing short of an "entitlement program."

"What is conservative about a new entitlement program and a new tax increase? And should that be the first thing that the President signs of significance that we sent to the new President?" Meadows said in an interview. "A new Republican president signs a new entitlement and a new tax increase as his first major piece of legislation? I don't know how you support that -- do you?"

The congressman also took issue with the way the tax credits would be given out, arguing that it would make some wealthy individuals eligible.

