Bush offers muted criticism of Trump, talks Russia, travel ban, free press

(CNN) Former President George W. Bush offered some muted criticism for President Donald Trump Monday during a wide-ranging interview on NBC's "Today" show that touched on Russia, the travel ban and the free press.

Bush said "we all need answers" regarding an investigation into reported ties between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government. But the former president stopped short of calling for a special prosecutor, saying instead that if Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr made the recommendation, "it would have a lot more credibility with me."

Bush was interviewed on NBC's "Today" show Monday, and was asked a series of questions about the performance of current President Donald Trump

"You have to take the man for his word that he wants to unify the country," Bush said. "We'll see if he's able to do so."

Asked specifically about a pending investigation into the Trump administration and Russia, Bush was circumspect, saying, "You're talking to the wrong guy."

