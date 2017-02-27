Sources: Trump signed off on checking White House staffers' phones

Story highlights Spicer recently did a check of White House staffers' phones

Spicer denies that Trump signed off

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed off on press secretary Sean Spicer's decision to check aides' cell phones to make certain they weren't communicating with reporters by text message or through encrypted apps, multiple sources confirmed to CNN on Monday.

The decision sent a signal across the administration that Trump is furious at leaks from inside the White House. The sources also said the President gave his blessing before Spicer blocked reporters from the briefing last Friday.

When reached by CNN, Spicer denied that Trump was involved in either decision.

"(Trump) did not sign off or even know what I did. That is not accurate," he said, later adding, "I don't believe he even knew there was a gaggle and in no way was it discussed with him or any other staffer."

