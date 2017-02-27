Trump: Hollywood's political obsession led to Oscars blunder

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Monday blamed the Academy Awards' best picture mix-up on what he said was Hollywood's misguided focus on politics.

Had the actors focused more on Sunday night's awards ceremony and less on him, Trump suggested, the best picture mistake might not have happened. He also added that there was something "very special" missing from the evening, and the mix-up was a "sad" way to end the annual event.

"I want to say thank you to President Trump," host Jimmy Kimmel said in his opening monologue. "I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?"

Referencing Trump's travel ban and stance on immigration, Kimmel joked that in Hollywood, "we don't discriminate against people based on where they're from. We discriminate against them based on their age and weight."