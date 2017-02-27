Why Trump's Tuesday speech isn't a State of the Union address

Story highlights It's not technically a SOTU because Trump hasn't been in office for a year

The speech will address his focus for the administration

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is set to give an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday -- but it technically won't be his first State of the Union address.

Trump isn't shaking up any traditions -- as he is known to do -- but instead following what past presidents have done before him. His speech will be known as an "address to a joint session."

Traditionally, a president of the United States should be in office for a year before they give their first State of the Union address.

In a State of the Union address, the president usually reflects back on the past year and how the nation is doing, as well as uses the opportunity to highlight the administration's legislative agenda -- which needs congressional support -- and priorities for the country.