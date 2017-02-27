Nunes: 'We still have not seen any evidence' of Trump campaign, Russia contact

Story highlights Nunes spoke to reporters Monday

He fielded questions about Trump campaign contacts with Russia

Washington (CNN) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Monday that he has not yet seen any evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign coordinated with Russian officials, but did not rule out the possibility.

High-level advisers close to then-presidential nominee Trump were in constant communication during the campaign with Russians known to US intelligence, multiple current and former intelligence, law enforcement and administration officials told CNN earlier this month

Nunes said he was asked by the White House to call a reporter after The New York Times first reported on contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians, but he downplayed the request.

"We still have not seen any evidence that anyone from the Trump campaign, or any other campaign for that matter, has communicated with the Russian government," Nunes said Monday.

"There is no evidence that I've been presented of regular contact with anybody within the Trump campaign. The only one that's obvious is Gen. (Michael) Flynn's discussions with the Russians, which I would still contend that he was doing what he was supposed to do, which was prepare the President-elect for office by getting as many leaders in front of him as possible," he said.

