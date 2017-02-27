Democrats invite immigrants to Trump's congressional address

Story highlights Trump's rhetoric and policies have inspired Democratic backlash

Washington (CNN) Multiple Democratic members of Congress have announced their intentions to bring immigrants with them to President Donald Trump's speech on Tuesday.

The State of the Union-style speech from Trump will be his first joint congressional address, and follows a campaign during which he railed against undocumented immigrants from Mexico and his administration's more recent moves to step up deportations. Members of Congress, as well as the President, often invite particular guests to these speeches either to make a political statement or recognize their constituents.

But with the outpouring of anger from the Democratic side over Trump's rhetoric and policies, immigrants and Muslim-Americans will make a statement through their presence in the House chamber as Trump attempts to rally lawmakers around his agenda.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat from New York, announced Monday that she had invited Hameed Darweesh to the event. Darweesh is an immigrant from Iraq who was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in early January because of Trump's executive order suspending the refugee program and temporarily restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. He assisted US forces in Iraq and relocated to the US on a special immigrant visa with his family just as Trump was beginning his presidency.

Darweesh was among the first immigrants revealed to be detained under Trump's executive order and was part of a class-action lawsuit that led to a temporary block of the order. A federal judge in Washington later stayed the order pending an argument on the merits, a decision that was affirmed by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

