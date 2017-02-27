Issa renews call for independent prosecutor on Russia

Story highlights Rep. Darrell Issa has said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself

Sessions said Monday "every contact is not improper"

Washington (CNN) Rep. Darrell Issa doubled down on statements he made over the weekend urging for an independent investigation of communications between President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russians known to US intelligence.

"The American people need a clear-eyed view of the nefarious actions of the Russian government," the California Republican said in a statement Monday.

"Right now, we have speculation and assumptions, but not clarity and fact, including questions about Russia's actions, what the FBI knew of the cyberbreaches, what the Obama administration did in response and potential actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn," he continued. "Any review conducted must have the full confidence of the American people, which is why I recommended an independent review."

Issa -- who supported Trump in the 2016 presidential election -- said Friday on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should step aside and an independent prosecutor should be appointed because Sessions campaigned for Trump.

Earlier Monday, Issa appeared to qualify his statement on HBO, telling CBS News he could see how a special prosecutor would be appropriate if "there is an allegation of a crime at some point."

Read More