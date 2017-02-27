Story highlights Chance the Rapper requested the meeting during a Twitter exchange

Washington (CNN) Chance the Rapper is set to meet with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Wednesday in Chicago, where the pair will discuss local education issues.

"I'm meeting privately with the governor Wednesday," the Windy City native and musician tweeted Monday. "The two of us will address funding education in Chicago. I'm eager to hear his ideas."

"Looking forward to hearing your ideas, too," the Republican governor responded Monday afternoon.

The meeting comes after a Twitter exchange between Chance and Rauner, which began when the governor congratulated the rapper on his Grammy wins earlier this month. The musician won the award for best new artist, among other categories.

"Congrats to @Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 Grammys. IL is proud that you're one of our own," Rauner tweeted on February 13.

