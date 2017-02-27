Editor cautions journalists: Don't 'spin out of control' about Trump's media attacks

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Chicago (CNN) As mainstream news outlets grapple with their increasingly stormy relationship with the White House, one leading editor warns that reporters should not "spin out of control" in response to President Trump's anti-media posture.

Jeffrey Goldberg, veteran Washington correspondent and editor in chief of The Atlantic, says the reporters who cover the Trump administration should not be distracted from their duties by a hostile White House.

"To me, it's all about journalistic composure," Goldberg told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN. Goldberg spoke last week before the White House press secretary took the unprecedented step of blocking several news outlets, including CNN, from attending an off-camera press briefing.

"We're not supposed to be the resistance. We're not supposed to be the opposition," Goldberg added. "We're supposed to tell the truth about what's happening in any given moment in any given place. And let's just do that."

Reflecting on the toxic relationship between the White House and the reporters who cover it, Goldberg cautioned, "The danger is that (journalists) spin ourselves out of control out of anxiety or fear or whatever you want," he said. "But all that this moment requires is a doubling down of our basic commitment to fact-based discourse."

