Behind 'Moonlight' win, a tricky question

Story highlights Issac Bailey: That a movie like "Moonlight" could be celebrated for its beauty and power and excellence is arguably the greatest achievement of #OscarsSoWhite

Still, the victory isn't yet won. The racial disparities in Hollywood have not disappeared over the past two years, he writes

Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for two decades and was most recently the primary columnist for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Diversity did not win the day during the 89th Academy Awards.

Excellence did.

The real win is not the number of black people who walked away with golden statutes on a historic night -- it's the stories, brilliantly told, that were rewarded.

probing, uncomfortable movie centered on the life of a gay black man won best picture over the likes of "La La Land," not because one had a mostly-black cast and the other a mostly-white one, not because of affirmative action, not because of the need to make a political statement -- but rather because "Moonlight" was worthy of the title bestowed upon it.

I don't know if that's why academy voters chose it for the top prize, but the movie was clearly art at its finest. Not black art at its finest. Art. While I was personally partial to "Hidden Figures," "Moonlight" included the most daringly complex portrayal of a black man I've ever seen on film. The central character was a combination of vulnerable, hardened and sensual in a way I didn't believe was possible to accurately display on the screen. Even the colors that flooded through the camera lens, and how they enhanced the textures of the urban environment and skin tone of the boyish version of the protagonist, felt like characters in and of themselves.