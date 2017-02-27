One former mayor's advice to Donald Trump

Story highlights Michael A. Nutter: "Mr. Trump, I have some advice; I did this for eight years -- you've been trying to do it for five weeks"

Trump needs to talk with some serious people who have actually run a local, state, or federal government, Nutter says

Michael A. Nutter is the former mayor of Philadelphia, a CNN Contributor and the David N. Dinkins Professor of Professional Practice in Urban and Public Affairs at Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) In words often misattributed to William Shakespeare, Sir Walter Scott wrote in his 1808 epic poem, "Marmion": "O! what a tangled web we weave,/When first we practise to deceive"

Michael Nutter was mayor of Philadelphia for eight years

Today, no one embodies the contemporary version of the "tangled web" notion more than Donald Trump and his Game of Thrones-style White House. In its current state, the Trump White House will be judged by history as the most disorganized and disjointed White House in modern times.

Its top leadership is a group of people -- Bannon, Priebus, Conway, Spicer, and Miller -- who don't know or trust each other. I've seen better coordination among five young guys at a pickup basketball game in the neighborhood than this gang of five political piranhas. Theirs is not a battle-tested team who have worked together in the trenches; it's just a campaign "trail mix" of people who want their share of the political bounty and spoils from the pirate ship Trump.

There's a problem with this dysfunctional group being led by someone with no experience in government: Mr. Trump seems to think that government comes with "out of the box" solutions.

Here's the rub: understanding government and having real responsibility are vastly different from running a business. Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who was very good at both running a multinational business and a large government, was the exception -- not the rule.