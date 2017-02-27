Iraq army seizes key Mosul bridge in ISIS battle

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) The Iraqi army says it has recaptured a bridge across the River Tigris in west Mosul, where fierce battles are ongoing to oust ISIS of its last bastion in Iraq.

While all five bridges linking the government-held eastern Mosul to the western part have been destroyed, the takeover of the Fourth Bridge will allow Iraqi forces to lay a ramp over the broken part and open a supply route from east.

"The Rapid Response Forces of the Iraqi Federal Police completely liberated al-Jawsaq neighborhood and control the Fourth bridge... Iraqi flags are now raised on buildings, and heavy casualties were inflicted on ISIS," Lt. General Abdel Amir Rasheed Yarallah of the Joint Operations Command said Monday.

Government forces retook the eastern bank from ISIS a month ago, completing a key phase in an offensive on Mosul that began on October.

The battle to take over west Mosul, where about 750,000 people are believed to be living, has proved to be challenging. The narrow, densely-populated streets there makes the impact of heavy weaponry deadly and indiscriminate, and access to aid difficult.

Read More