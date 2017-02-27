Deputy al Qaeda leader killed In Syria

(CNN) Abu al Khayr al-Masri, the No. 2 man for al Qaeda behind leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, has been killed by a missile strike in Idlib, Syria, according to multiple sources.

Two US officials said al-Masri was killed in an attack directed by the US intelligence community.

The UK-based activist group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, or SOHR, told CNN al-Masri was killed Sunday in a strike targeting his vehicle near al-Mastoumeh village in Idlib. Several Syrian opposition activists also reported al-Masri was killed by a missile strike.

Abdallah al-Muhaysini, a senior member of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, acknowledged the death in a eulogy posted on his official Telegram channel. He said, "May Allah accept Abu al-Khayr in His heaven. May Allah gather us together with him."

Al-Muhaysini is a prominent inner-leadership member of Jabhat Fath al-Sham, which used to be known as Al-Nusra Front -- an al Qaeda affiliate. Al-Nusra Front in Syria split from al Qaeda last summer with the blessing of al Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri.

