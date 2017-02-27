Story highlights Three bacteria typically acquired in hospitals are listed as critical

New drugs can take up to 10 years to reach the market, experts say

(CNN) Twelve types of bacteria were deemed "priorities" in urgent need of new antibiotics, according to a list released by the World Health Organization on Monday.

The first list of its kind, it highlights bacteria that global health experts believe pose the greatest threats to human health. The WHO is calling on governments and pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the development of new drugs against them.

Factors used to determine the bacteria posing the most risk included the levels of resistance seen already, the mortality rates of these bacteria today, their prevalence out in communities and the burden they place on health systems.

Hospital acquired infections

Topping the list were bacteria classed as "gram negative" bacteria, which have already shown resistance to multiple drugs.