(CNN) Of the thousands of refugees who come to the United States annually, some end up in Clarkston, Georgia, a diverse Atlanta suburb with a history of accepting immigrants.

But that welcoming tradition only partially eases the refugees' transition. Many of them arrive in Clarkston unable to speak English and not ready to navigate their new lives. Mothers, in particular, struggle to acclimate to their new surroundings while their spouses are at work and older children are in school.

Founded in 2009, Refugee Family Literacy is a nonprofit organization that caters to refugee mothers with young children. The charity teaches English to mothers and provides early-childhood education to their children up to 5 years old. The staff is comprised of teachers with education degrees and assistants who are refugees. There are 250 students enrolled, with a wait list of 150.

"Our teachers are really working on their social, emotional development, helping them learn language" program director Jennifer Green tells CNN, "so that when they start school someday they'll hit the ground running."

Mothers come from about 20 different nations, such as Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Myanmar, also known as Burma.

