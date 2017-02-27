Story highlights Celebrity fitness trainer Bob Harper had a heart attack

Harper has previously said his family has a history of heart problems

(CNN) Bob Harper, personal trainer and host of the NBC show "The Biggest Loser," shared on Instagram that he had a heart attack two weeks ago.

"I am feeling better. Just taking it easy," the 51-year old celebrity trainer posted with a photo of himself in bed, wearing a hospital gown. "I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support. It feels good to be cared about. I've been home for 8 days now."

Harper has said in the past that his family has a history of heart problems. Regular exercise can reduce your risk of heart problems and help you live longer, but family history also plays a key role in heart health. Your genes can elevate your risk for high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Although the risk is low, exercise itself can also increase your risk of a heart attack. Most of that risk, though, is in the hours following a workout.

The experienced fitness trainer and TV star has appeared on 17 seasons of the NBC show "The Biggest Loser" show since 2004. He has helped a number of contestants lose weight by working out and eating healthier. Harper has also written three best-selling books on the topic.

Harper has more than 20 years of experience helping people get fit and lose weight.