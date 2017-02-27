Story highlights Manchester United wins EFL Cup

Ibrahimovic scores brace

(CNN) There was controversy, record breaking and plenty of dabbing.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old, evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic put in a man of the match performance to claim his first major trophy in a Manchester United shirt.

United's 3-2 victory over Southampton secured the EFL Cup, as individual and club records were broken.

By winning, United broke a long-standing record to give United fans yet more bragging rights over the club's beleaguered rival Liverpool.

Manchester United's win in the #EFLCup final means they overtake Liverpool as England's most successful club. 🏆 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vVbXncaHUh — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 26, 2017

Meanwhile, the victory ensured world record signing Paul Pogba, who has endured an up and down season, secured his first major trophy since returning to the club in the summer ... and a chance to celebrate with his trademark move.