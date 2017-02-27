Breaking News

EFL Cup final: Manchester United beats Southampton -- controversy, records and dabbing

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 9:07 AM ET, Mon February 27, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice for Manchester United in Sunday&#39;s 3-2 EFL Cup final win over Southampton as the Swede bagged his 32nd trophy.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice for Manchester United in Sunday's 3-2 EFL Cup final win over Southampton as the Swede bagged his 32nd trophy.
Last season, Ibrahimovic scored 46 goals for Paris Saint-Germain as the French club stormed to a fourth successive league title. And as he says, there is only one Zlatan...
Last season, Ibrahimovic scored 46 goals for Paris Saint-Germain as the French club stormed to a fourth successive league title. And as he says, there is only one Zlatan...
He is part of that exulted class of sport star identifiable by their first name alone -- Zlatan. A Swedish striker renowned the world over, Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a stellar career. An undeniable talent, he is as famous for his unique view on the world as he is for his soccer skills.
He is part of that exulted class of sport star identifiable by their first name alone -- Zlatan. A Swedish striker renowned the world over, Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a stellar career. An undeniable talent, he is as famous for his unique view on the world as he is for his soccer skills.
&quot;Ibra,&quot; began playing football in Malmo, Sweden, before later signing for the city&#39;s professional team. Here, he&#39;s pictured there in 2007 with children hoping to emulate the local hero.
"Ibra," began playing football in Malmo, Sweden, before later signing for the city's professional team. Here, he's pictured there in 2007 with children hoping to emulate the local hero.
Now 35, he&#39;s never been short of self-confidence, even as a 17-year-old who was offered a trial with Arsenal. &quot;Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger asked me to have a trial when I was 17,&quot; he wrote in his book. &quot;I turned it down. Zlatan doesn&#39;t do auditions.&quot;
Now 35, he's never been short of self-confidence, even as a 17-year-old who was offered a trial with Arsenal. "Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger asked me to have a trial when I was 17," he wrote in his book. "I turned it down. Zlatan doesn't do auditions."
His career has seen him play for some of Europe&#39;s biggest clubs, winning trophies in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France and England.
His career has seen him play for some of Europe's biggest clubs, winning trophies in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France and England.
The Swede spent one season at Spanish club Barcelona -- scoring 21 goals in 41 games for the Catalans. But he struggled to get along with the club&#39;s revered coach Pep Guardiola. In his book, Ibrahimovic described how players were supposedly banned from driving super cars to training.
The Swede spent one season at Spanish club Barcelona -- scoring 21 goals in 41 games for the Catalans. But he struggled to get along with the club's revered coach Pep Guardiola. In his book, Ibrahimovic described how players were supposedly banned from driving super cars to training.
Ibrahimovic joined PSG from AC Milan in 2012. He spearheaded the club&#39;s rise to the upper echelons of European football, which has been funded by Qatar Sports Investments.
Ibrahimovic joined PSG from AC Milan in 2012. He spearheaded the club's rise to the upper echelons of European football, which has been funded by Qatar Sports Investments.
Arguably the finest goal of Ibrahimovic&#39;s career arrived in Sweden&#39;s 4-2 win over England in 2013. From 30 yards out, he performed a spectacular bicycle kick, which looped over goalkeeper Joe Hart and was subsequently named goal of the year.
Arguably the finest goal of Ibrahimovic's career arrived in Sweden's 4-2 win over England in 2013. From 30 yards out, he performed a spectacular bicycle kick, which looped over goalkeeper Joe Hart and was subsequently named goal of the year.
Ibrahimovic prolonged his international career by helping his country secure a place at Euro 2016, at the expense of Denmark. Sweden won a two-legged playoff 4-3 on aggregate.
Ibrahimovic prolonged his international career by helping his country secure a place at Euro 2016, at the expense of Denmark. Sweden won a two-legged playoff 4-3 on aggregate.
The Swedish Postal Service honored the country&#39;s finest footballer with a range of his own stamps, released in 2014.
The Swedish Postal Service honored the country's finest footballer with a range of his own stamps, released in 2014.
Despite being one of football&#39;s biggest stars, Ibrahimovic is a family man off the pitch -- raising two children with his wife, Helena Seger.
Despite being one of football's biggest stars, Ibrahimovic is a family man off the pitch -- raising two children with his wife, Helena Seger.
Behold the &quot;Zlatan burger,&quot; a mountain of meat dedicated to the Swede. The $41 monster was the brainchild of French cafe manager Jean-Philippe Grandin.
Behold the "Zlatan burger," a mountain of meat dedicated to the Swede. The $41 monster was the brainchild of French cafe manager Jean-Philippe Grandin.
Story highlights

  • Manchester United wins EFL Cup
  • Ibrahimovic scores twice

(CNN)There was controversy, record breaking and plenty of dabbing.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old, evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic put in a man of the match performance to claim his first major trophy in a Manchester United shirt.
United's 3-2 victory over Southampton secured the EFL Cup, as individual and club records were broken.
    By winning, United broke a longstanding record to give United fans yet more bragging rights over the club's beleaguered rival Liverpool, giving it a record 42 major English trophies.
    Meanwhile, the victory ensured world-record signing Paul Pogba, who has endured an up and down season, secured his first major trophy since returning to the club from Juventus in August ... and a chance to celebrate with his trademark move.
    Jesse Lingard, Pogba's teammate from their days playing in Manchester United's youth system, must be starting to view Wembley as a second home, after scoring his third goal in three finals at the stadium.
    The 24-year-old also netted the winner in last season's FA Cup final and scored the opening goal as United won the Community Shield -- English football's curtain raiser -- in August.
    However, the match wasn't without controversy, as Southampton had an early goal incorrectly ruled out for offside. While Ryan Bertrand was offside, Manolo Gabbiadini, who went on to score both Southampton goals, clearly wasn't.
    After Gabbiadini's disallowed goal, Zlatan went about doing what Zlatan does best, giving United the lead with a free kick and then scoring the winner.
    Zlatan's heroics ensured Mourinho claimed the 19th major trophy of a glittering managerial career, including winning his 11th final out of 13 (five out of five in England).
    Mourinho's lastest silverware success went down well with offspring Jose Jr. Being the manager's son, who is a Fulham youth team player, clearly comes with some decent perks.
    Ibrahimovic's late winner meant Marouane Fellaini was used as a last-minute substitute instead of Wayne Rooney, but the captain still lifted the 11th major trophy of his United career.
    How many more titles will Ibrahimovic and Mourinho win in Manchester?