(CNN) There was controversy, record breaking and plenty of dabbing.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old, evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic put in a man of the match performance to claim his first major trophy in a Manchester United shirt.

United's 3-2 victory over Southampton secured the EFL Cup, as individual and club records were broken.

By winning, United broke a longstanding record to give United fans yet more bragging rights over the club's beleaguered rival Liverpool, giving it a record 42 major English trophies.

Manchester United's win in the #EFLCup final means they overtake Liverpool as England's most successful club. 🏆 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vVbXncaHUh — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 26, 2017

Meanwhile, the victory ensured world-record signing Paul Pogba, who has endured an up and down season, secured his first major trophy since returning to the club in the summer ... and a chance to celebrate with his trademark move.