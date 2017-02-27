Breaking News

Singapore offers the world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal

Travis Levius, CNN

Updated 7:29 PM ET, Mon February 27, 2017

World's cheapest Michelin-starred meal: Singapore's Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, a humble hawker stall, received one star in the city state's inaugural Michelin Guide in July 2016. The price of its iconic chicken rice dish? SG$2, which is about US$1.42.
A second location: To keep up with demand, Meng recently opened Liao Fan Hawker Chan, a casual dine-in offshoot located meters away from his Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre-based stall.
Char siew noodles: Chef/owner Chan Hon Meng's char siew noodles go for less than $5 at Hawker Chan -- a true value compared to other restaurants helmed by a chef with Michelin honors.
No joke: "I didn't know anything about the Michelin Guide, but I knew it was for a very 'high' type of food," admits the Malaysian-born chef, who initially dismissed news of Michelin's interest in his stall as a joke.
Hours-long waits: Meng says customers at his original stall (pictured) are more patient. Diners will reportedly wait for several hours to experience his famous fare.
(CNN)Singapore's Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle -- the humble hawker stall now home to the world's cheapest Michelin-star meal -- was the only place you could try Chan Hon Meng's iconic S$2 ($1.42) chicken rice dish.

Now, there are two.
Late last year the chef-owner partnered with Hersing Culinary to open Liao Fan Hawker Chan, a casual dine-in offshoot located meters away from his Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre-based stall.
Meng created this quick-service restaurant to harness the sudden worldwide fame and, consequently, customer demand following his stall's groundbreaking induction into Singapore's inaugural Michelin Guide in July 2016.
    "I didn't know anything about the Michelin Guide, but I knew it was for a very 'high' type of food," admits the Malaysian-born chef, who initially dismissed news of Michelin's interest in his stall as a joke.
    He has since undergone quite the learning curve of the guide's impact on any given restaurant.
    "I didn't know anything about the Michelin Guide," says Chan Hon Meng, chef-owner of the world's only Michelin-starred hawker stall.
    The new expansion seats 80 diners and still includes take-out service, which is a necessity: on Hawker Chan's second soft-opening day, an ever-growing line of tourists and locals spilling out of the restaurant and onto the sidewalk almost mirrored that of the stall, where people wait for several hours to experience his famous fare.
    "The customers here [at Hawker Chan] are a bit more demanding," Meng tells CNN while seated in his new restaurant.
    "Upstairs [at the stall], they will just stand there and wait. They are more patient."
    Hawker Chan's menu is a duplicate of the stall, including the char siew noodles, pork rib hor fun and Meng's legendary Cantonese-style soya sauce chicken rice.
    Marked up price = more comfort

    So what's different about Hawker Chan?
    For one, it's an air-conditioned, up-to-date space unlike the stall's spartan, often muggy food court location, and it has new dishes such as Thai-style tofu and wonton soup in addition to combo platter options.
    The number of staff quadruples that of the hawker stall, which should surely help curb wait times.
    You'll also now find the 52-year old Michelin man himself cooking and overseeing the new restaurant, while occasionally checking in on the original stall, which his wife Irene helps manage.
    There is a price to pay for the more comfortable dining experience, however: the SGD $2 chicken rice dish at the stall, for instance, is marked-up at SGD $3.80, which Meng explains is only to cover overhead expenses.
    Still, each single-meal served at Hawker Chan will set you back less than US$4, a true value compared to other restaurants helmed by a chef with Michelin honors.
    Will Hawker Chan bring Chan Hong Meng his second "star" this year? The anticipated answer will soon be revealed in Singapore's upcoming Michelin Guide this summer.
    Just in case, Meng should keep his eyes peeled for a third venue.
    Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle: Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre, 335 Smith St, Singapore
    Hawker Chan: 78 Smith St, Singapore

    Travis Levius is a globetrotting writer, editor and photographer for the likes of BBC Travel, Business Insider and Forbes Travel Guide. You can follow his adventures on Instagram and his travel/inspiration blog MisterLevius.com.