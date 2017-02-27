Story highlights More than 3,500 attacks were carried out against migrants and refugee shelters in Germany last year, officials say

The country's interior ministry released the figures after a parliamentary question

(CNN) Hundreds of asylum seekers and refugees were injured in more than 3,500 attacks on them and their shelters in Germany last year, officials in the country said.

The country's interior ministry said Sunday that 2,545 of the attacks were carried out against individual migrants, while 988 targeted places that housed migrants.

The data shows there were over 420 physical attacks and nearly 750 acts of arson and property damage. There were also around 1,380 verbal attacks that included everything from insults to inciting hate speech.

Authorities say the preliminary 2016 figures, along with data from previous years, demonstrate an increasing trend of attacks towards migrants.

The preliminary figures were released in response to a parliamentary question. Final figures are expected to be released in May. According to the ministry, 560 asylum seekers and refugees were injured in the attacks -- 43 children among them.