(CNN) In one of the most bizarre -- and uncomfortable -- Oscars moments in history, the award for Best Picture went to "La La Land" instead of "Moonlight."

The mistake was (reasonably) quickly corrected as millions around the world gasped.

But it certainly wasn't the first awards show error.

Miss Universe 2015

That year, host Steve Harvey handed the winning crown to Colombia's Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo live on stage -- except, she wasn't the winner.

After realizing his mistake, Harvey apologized and announced the real winner: Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach from the Philippines.

The mix-up was painfully awkward to watch -- Wurtzbach covered her mouth in shock and then walked to the front of the stage, waiting for Gutierrez to hand her the crown.

After the Oscars flub, Miss Universe tweeted the Academy Awards with an offer of help -- "Have your people call our people - we know what to do."

Golden Globes 2017

At this year's Golden Globes pre-show, host Jenna Bush Hager asked producer and composer Pharrell Williams how he planned to celebrate the night after being nominated for "Hidden Fences."

The only problem was Pharrell was nominated for the best original score for "Hidden Figures."

Michael Keaton also confused the two movies -- which feature black leads -- when presenting best supporting actress Octavia Spencer.

BET Awards 2011

In 2011, a BET -- Black Entertainment Television -- viewer selected to read the award accidentally presented the Viewer's Choice Award to artist Chris Brown , due to a teleprompter error.

Moments later, she then announced Rihanna was the winner -- an especially awkward mistake given Rihanna's past assault allegations against Brown.

NRJ Awards 2009

Katy Perry attends the 59th Grammy Awards in February.

At the 2009 NRJ Awards in Cannes, American pop sensation Katy Perry picked up a trophy for the Best International Single that was meant for Rihanna.

Host Nikos Aliagas waited until the end of the show to admit the mistake.