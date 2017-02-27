Twitter takes on Oscars' best picture snafu

Story highlights "La La Land" was accidentally announced as the winner, when "Moonlight" had won

Social media digs at the snafu

(CNN) The biggest blunder at the Oscars became instant social media gold.

At first, "La La Land" was announced as the best picture after presenter Warren Beatty appeared baffled by what was on the card. Co-presenter Faye Dunaway glanced at the card and announced the winner as "La La Land."

A flurry of confusion unfolded onstage as the cast and crew of "La La Land" -- in the middle of their acceptance speeches -- realized the real winner was "Moonlight."

Twitter users posted their interpretation of what happened.

Hey "La La Land" remember when you gave us that fake happy ending and then took it away



How's it feel — Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) February 27, 2017

"This is very unfortunate what happened," host Jimmy Kimmel quipped. "Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."