'Moonlight' wins best picture Oscar after baffling on-stage flub

"La La Land" was accidentally announced as the winner

Los Angeles (CNN) It's an Oscar moment that will go down in history.

Not only did "Moonlight" pull out a surprise win over "La La Land" for best picture, but their big moment came after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced the wrong winner.

They initially announced "La La Land" as best picture.

The cast and producers from "La La Land" had already taken the stage and began their acceptance speeches when they learned "Moonlight was the actual winner.

Host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to explain the mistake as the crew from "La La Land" exited and the news sunk in for the "Moonlight" cast and producers.

