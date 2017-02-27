Oscar mistake overshadows historic moment for 'Moonlight'

Story highlights "Moonlight" first all black cast to win best picture

It made history in other ways, too

(CNN) It was lost in the confusion of the Oscar envelope snafu, but "Moonlight" made history.

The coming-of-age drama about a gay black man growing up in Miami became the first film with an all-black cast to win the Academy Award for best picture.

The movie, whose cast includes best supporting actor winner Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Trevante Rhodes and Janelle Monáe, has been a critical darling during awards season.

With the win, it shattered a glass ceiling for black films.

"Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true," director Barry Jenkins said in amazement when it was announced that "Moonlight," not "La La Land," had won. "But to hell with dreams, I'm done with it, 'cause this is true. Oh my goodness."

