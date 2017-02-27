'Moonlight' caps underdog run with storybook finish

(CNN) Setting aside the tumultuous way it happened, "Moonlight" capped off an astonishing award-season run with its best picture victory at the Oscars, having swept the Independent Spirit Awards the night before.

The final and biggest prize concluded what the movie's understandably stunned director, Barry Jenkins, called "a dream" for the low-budget film, which chronicles the coming-of-age story of a gay black man growing up in Miami in three distinct chapters. Different actors play the character as a child and teenager, bullied by his peers, and an adult whose life reflects the consequences of those experiences.

Even before that storybook finish, the movie was already a breakthrough for Jenkins, 37, who had a limited resume, having directed short films as well as the well-regarded 2008 feature "Medicine for Melancholy" before its release. After that lengthy dry spell between movies, he now becomes a sought-after filmmaker, with a Netflix series adaptation of the movie "Dear White People" among his upcoming projects.

'Moonlight' writer/director Barry Jenkins

The film began as an autobiographical play, titled "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue," written by Tarell McCraney. The project was brought to Jenkins, who shared a very similar upbringing with the author: the two men "grew up blocks away from each other" in the same impoverished neighborhood, as Jenkins told NPR , and both had mothers who were addicted to crack cocaine.

Made for a mere $5 million -- a fraction of the budget for most studio releases -- the movie became an instant hit on the film festival circuit, drawing praise for its hypnotic tone and complex depiction of sexuality and masculinity within the African American community.

