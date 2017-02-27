Jimmy Kimmel really enjoyed dissing Matt Damon at the Oscars

Story highlights Jimmy Kimmel took on his favorite foe during the Oscars: Matt Damon

Kimmel dedicated multiple bits to slamming his pretend rival

(CNN) Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel showered the audience with sweet treats, made a group of tourists' Hollywood dreams come true, and even tried to save the night following a historic blunder. But it was his ongoing faux-feud with Matt Damon that was truly worthy of gold Sunday night.

Kimmel kicked off his night of Damon torment with a nod to the actor -- who has long been a playful target of Kimmel's -- in his monologue.

"Tonight in the spirit of bringing people together, I would like to bury the hatchet with someone I've had issues with -- Matt Damon," he said. "Now, Matt, I've known Matt for a long time. I've known Matt so long, when I first met Matt, I was the fat one."

The burn was just the beginning.

