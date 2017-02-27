The Oscars had a surprise ending that could only happen in Hollywood. Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty presented the award for best picture Sunday night.
However, the envelope they carried was for the previous award, for actress in a leading role. Emma Stone of "La La Land" won that award, and Faye Dunaway mistakenly read "La La Land" as the winner of best picture.
"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz, center, accepts his award for best picture Faye Dunaway (second from right) and Warren Beatty next to producer Fred Berger.
Producers of "La La Land" give acceptance speeches before learning that their movie was not the real winner.
"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz, second from left, speaks to stage manager Gary Natoli, center, who had the envelope that showed "Moonlight" as the best picture.
"La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz, lower left, stops the show to announce the actual best picture winner as "Moonlight."
From left, Jordan Horowitz, host Jimmy Kimmel and presenter Warren Beatty confer briefly after the mistake was made known.
Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," shows the correct card that says "Moonlight" won best picture.
Host Jimmy Kimmel, right, speaks onstage as the cast and crew of "Moonlight" celebrate winning best picture.
Barry Jenkins, foreground center, and the cast accept the award for best picture for "Moonlight."