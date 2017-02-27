Story highlights The wrong photo was used in a tribute segment

(CNN) It wasn't the best night for the Oscars in terms of mistakes.

In addition to what is now being referred to as "Envelopegate," in which "La La Land" was mistakenly named best picture when "Moonlight" actually won, the Academy kind of killed off the wrong person.

Here's what happened:

During the "In Memoriam" tribute to industry artists who died during the past year, the death of an Australian costume designer Janet Patterson was noted.

But the image that appeared in the video montage was of Australian producer Jan Chapman.

