Steve Harvey teases Warren Beatty over Oscar foul-up

(CNN)Steve Harvey knows a thing or two about announcing the wrong winner at an awards show.
The talk show host had a little fun Monday with the epic mix-up at the Academy Awards.
"Good morning everybody!" Harvey tweeted. "Went to sleep early last night. So... what I miss?"
Harvey, of course, screwed up when he announced the wrong winner at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. He crowned Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, instead of Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.
That was the most famous awards show mix-up in recent memory -- until Sunday night, when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner of the Academy Award for best picture. "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Harvey, clearly enjoying no longer being alone in live TV infamy, tweeted: "Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!"
Beatty was on stage with Faye Dunaway when the mistake happened Sunday night. He appeared apprehensive as he looked at the envelope and then back at Dunaway.
Dunaway urged him to speed things along by saying, "come on ... you're impossible," then took it upon herself to announce that "La La Land" was the winner.
It wasn't until the entire cast, writers, producers and the director of "La La Land" took the stage for their speeches that host Jimmy Kimmel walked out on stage with Beatty to reveal there had been a mistake.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, which is responsible for counting the ballots, took the blame for the blunder.