Steve Harvey teases Warren Beatty over Oscar foul-up

Harvey infamously announced the wrong winner at the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant

(CNN) Steve Harvey knows a thing or two about announcing the wrong winner at an awards show.

The talk show host had a little fun Monday with the epic mix-up at the Academy Awards.

"Good morning everybody!" Harvey tweeted. "Went to sleep early last night. So... what I miss?"

Harvey, of course, screwed up when he announced the wrong winner at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. He crowned Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, instead of Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

That was the most famous awards show mix-up in recent memory -- until Sunday night, when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner of the Academy Award for best picture. "Moonlight" was the real winner.