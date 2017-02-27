Breaking News

Two North Korean ministries plotted Kim Jong Nam's death, South Korea says

By Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 4:24 AM ET, Mon February 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kim Jong Nam death investigation_00002905
Kim Jong Nam death investigation_00002905

    JUST WATCHED

    U.S. official: N. Korea used WMD agent to kill Kim Jong Nam

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(10 Videos)

(CNN)Two North Korean ministries recruited the Indonesian woman who took part in the operation to kill Kim Jong Nam, South Korea's spy agency said Monday.

In a televised address, South Korean lawmaker Kim Byung-kee said North Korea's foreign ministry and ministry of national security plotted the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother.
"The assassination of Kim Jong Nam was an act of systematic terror ordered by Kim Jong Un," Kim said. "The operation was conducted with two assassination groups and one supporting group."
Kim Jong Nam was publicly attacked with a VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13, while on his way to board a plane to the Chinese-territory of Macau.
    He died on his way to hospital, less than 20 minutes later, according to Malaysian investigators.
    Read More
    Three suspects are in custody, including two women from Vietnam and Indonesia who were caught on video smearing the substance on Kim's face.

    Yoonjung Seo contributed to this report.