Story highlights "The White Helmets" won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short

It was the first time a Netflix film took home an Academy Award

(CNN) "The White Helmets," a documentary about volunteer rescue workers in Syria, took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Sunday. It was the first Academy Award win for Netflix, which distributed the film.

Cinematographer and press officer for the Syrian White Helmets , Khaled Khatib, did not fly to the United States to attend the event. He tweeted that though he was able to obtain a US visa, he would not be going due to the "intensity of work," also saying that "our priority is helping our people."

I get US visa but I haven't traveled to U.S At all and I won't travel to OSCAR due to intensity of work, our priority is helping our people. — Khaled Khatib (@995Khaled) February 25, 2017