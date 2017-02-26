ACLU ribbons spotted on Oscars red carpet

Story highlights Celebrities at the 89th Academy Awards donned blue ribbons in support of the ACLU

The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization challenged President Trump's travel ban

(CNN) A little blue ribbon has become the hottest accessory for many stars on the red carpet at the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Celebrities are donning the ribbon in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), an organization that challenged President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban in court.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization says it reached out to all major Oscar nominees to participate in the "Stand with the ACLU" initiative. So far, Ruth Negga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karlie Kloss have been spotted with the ribbon on the red carpet.

Thanks @Lin_Manuel, glad you gladly join the fight. And when our children tell our story, they'll tell the story of tonight. #Oscars https://t.co/k5wgvUFRlt — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

"I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals," Lin-Manuel Miranda said.