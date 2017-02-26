Story highlights 75-100 tombstones toppled at Mt. Carmel Cemetery

This was the second incident of Jewish cemetery vandalism in a week

(CNN) Between 75 and 100 tombstones were overturned and damaged Saturday night at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, police said Sunday.

The incident at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming neighborhood is being classified as institutional vandalism, but investigators have not established a motive, said Detective Jim McReynolds of the police department's Northeast Detectives Division.

Cemeteries are located on each corner of the intersection, but no vandalism was found at the three Christian cemeteries, he said.

"As far as we know it's limited to the Jewish cemetery," he said.

The estimate of 75-100 damaged tombstones was conservative and may grow, he said. No graffiti was found.